Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to Perform A Midwinter Musical Meditation at UVA Wise

Wise, VA – Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise are excited to partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, January 29th at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus . The concert will see the JCSO in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan, and baritone Ryan Wardell as they come together to perform thoughtful and stirring pieces including Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58, Handel’s “Leave Me, Loathsome Light”, and the title piece, Mozart’s “Ach, ich fühl’s” from Die Zauberflöte. This performance is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and is free and open to all.

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra is 70-member orchestra filled with accomplished musicians and guest artists from around the globe that has entertained audiences for the past 50 years. The orchestra operates under the baton of Conductor and Music Director Robert J. Seebacher. The JCSO’s mission is “to provide and promote excellent symphonic music to our region with a quality orchestra that enriches, educates, and entertains an expanding and diverse audience.” For more information and to view a list of upcoming performances please visit jcsymphony.com.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

