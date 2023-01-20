In Memory of Marshall James Scott

Marshall James Scott (born Marshall James Castersen) died unexpectedly on January 19, 2022 at 37 years of age at his family home residence in Southwest Virginia. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1984. He was preceded in death by his son Bradley Castersen. He is survived by his wife of many years, Melinda L. Scott of Richmond, Virginia, and their 7 children: Ezra T. Scott, Dinah M. Scott, Abiel T. Scott, and 4 step-children that he adopted: Caleb T. Scott, Enoch T. Scott, Hannah M. Scott, and Gabriel T. Scott. He is also survived by his daughter Emma Castersen of California, his brother Joseph Castersen of Texas; his mother Sandra Northrup of California, and his father, Kenneth Castersen of California. He was a martial arts enthusiast and a Veteran of the US Navy. He was a loving father, husband, brother, son and friend, and is missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are able to visit his headstone at Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery in Dublin, VA to commemorate the 1 yr anniversary of his untimely death.

MARSHALL JAMES SCOTT

