$750K VBRSP Grant Awarded for Further Development of the Lonesome Pine Business & Technology Park at Wise

Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) helps attract new businesses by increasing portfolio of competitive project-ready sites

RICHMOND, VA 01-16-2023 – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced a total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across the Commonwealth. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), this discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia. The program’s goal is to identify, assess, and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth.

“The leading priority of the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is to increase our project-ready sites portfolio across the Commonwealth, and this unprecedented site development funding is an important step forward in strengthening Virginia’s infrastructure,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget.”

The program has two components: 1) Site characterization to assess and designate a site’s current level of development; and 2) Site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth. Localities can apply for grants to assist with the costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level.

Fiscal Year 2023 VBRSP award recipients include the following:

NOTE: The Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park is the location of the Mineral Gap Data Center. Mineral Gap provides high security data storage for government and business.

