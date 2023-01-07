Pastor’s Corner – January 6, 2023

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

Weight. The number one resolution people make at the first of a new year is to lose weight. I know because it’s mine. Every year. I have good intentions for sure. I put all the holiday candy and goodies away, plan some healthy meals, tell myself I’m not going to buy soda, go through the drive-through, or give in to the cravings. But then life happens. I tell myself I’m too busy, too stressed, too tired to make a healthy meal, resist the candy or the drive-through. The cycle of good intentions and failed attempts continues.

Weight. The weight of the world that keeps you up at night worrying. The kind that plays scenarios over and over in your mind like a broken record. What if this happens, or that happens? The kind that makes you feel tired emotionally, mentally, physically. Haven’t we all felt that kind of weight at some time or another?

Wait. In our fast-food, microwave, click-it and buy it life, having to wait seems to trigger the weight. I think I’ll just have a piece of cake while I wait for the doctor to call with the test results. We wait for the outcome of some situation – a loved one’s diagnosis, a problem at work, the well-being of our child, while the weight of worry and stress causes the weight to pile on. It can be a vicious cycle.

There are numerous Scriptures that tell us to take care of our bodies, trust in the Lord, pray about everything, don’t worry or be anxious about anything. I know them. Most likely you do too. Maybe that’s your resolution – trust more, worry less, and stop obsessing about the weight, weight, and wait.

There is a weight worth meditating upon, however.

Maybe that should be my resolution – to spend more time thinking about the eternal weight of glory that awaits those who believe in Christ, and less about my comparably small weight, weight, and wait, problems. What about you?

May the weight of eternal glory outweigh all your troubles in the New Year.

Grace, peace, and joy in Christ,

Pastor Pam

