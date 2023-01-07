VA Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission Meets in Richmond; Approves Projects

01-05-2023 PROJECTS WILL HELP ATTRACT NEW BUSINESSES AND GENERATE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM SECTORS.

01-05-2023 Richmond, VA – The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission met on Thursday, January 5th, in Richmond to approve projects that will generate economic growth in the agriculture and tourism sectors as well as help attract new businesses to Southern and Southwest Virginia. The Commission approved 29 funding requests in addition to various extensions and other business including welcoming Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and new Tobacco Commission Acting Executive Director, James E. Campos.

Of the twenty-nine projects approved for funding, two projects directly impact Russell and Wise counties:

#4120, LENOWISCO Planning District Commission

LENOWISCO Invest SWVA 3.0 (RMI) – $400,000 Grant

This project will support a third round of the InvestSWVA regional marketing initiative. The grant will fund the initiative for two additional years (July 1, 2023- June 30, 2025). This phase of the project will focus on accelerating lead generation and project development work in the region. Several projects are currently in the pipeline undergoing due diligence and require additional time for resolution. Commission funds will be used to support contractual services with Coalfield Strategies.

#4097, Virginia Coalfield Coalition

Virginia Coalfields Cell Coverage Assessment Planning Grant – $40,000 Grant

Commission funds will be used to support a planning project to identify the remaining wireless needs in the Coalfields region (Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Norton, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise Counties). It is estimated that 40% of this region lacks wireless service. TRRC will support $40,000 of the estimated $140,000 total project cost. The applicant will select a provider through a competitive bid process.

