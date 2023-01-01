January 2023 Newsletter from Winsome Earle-Sears, Lt. Governor of Virginia

SERVING THE PEOPLE of the Commonwealth of Virginia this past year has been an incredible honor. It was an exciting first year presiding over the Senate during the 2022 General Assembly Legislative Session and a special session, where I provided several tie-breaking votes, including lab school funding and protecting free speech. We spent the remainder of the year visiting Virginians across the Commonwealth, with nearly 15,000 miles traveled! Half of life is showing up – connecting with you in your own corner of Virginia helps me to better understand your concerns and triumphs.

I came to this country as a little girl, served in the Marine Corps, and served in public office in the House of Delegates and on the Virginia Board of Education. I have sworn to support and defend the Constitution as a new American citizen, and most recently as your lieutenant governor. I am proud of our country, and the possibility of success no matter who you are. I believe in personal responsibility and accountability, and in rewarding merit. I also believe in assisting those who need a helping hand and providing second chances. We must learn from the past and work toward an even better future.

This past spring, I joined a brief of amici curiae in support of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., v. University of North Carolina, et al. In order to have equal treatment under the law, we cannot continue to punish some students simply due to their race or ethnicity. Meeting with Virginia families impacted by these types of policies emphasized how important it is that we get this right. Read more about the amicus brief.

Virginians have had many challenges this year. My husband, Terry, and I toured the flood-affected areas of Buchanan County and Tazewell. We met with the local emergency coordinator and first responders, including the county’s police, fire, and EMS chiefs, as well as people from the community. While the devastation was heartbreaking, it was so encouraging to see individuals and organizations come together for the people of Virginia. I’m so thankful for our first responders and will continue to support initiatives like Operation Bold, and Blue Line. Read more about that trip.

I believe very strongly that every person has worth and the potential for redemption. This is why I appreciate the HARP (Helping Addicts Recover) Program at Chesterfield County Jail. That was a powerful visit, as was my visit to St. Bride’s Prison earlier in the year. My years in prison ministry showed me the importance of successful education and programs for prisoners in reducing recidivism so that individuals and families can be restored.

During this tough economy, we’ve worked hard to return money to the taxpayer and cut the state grocery tax, as well as provide a good climate for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. I’ve met with Chamber of Commerce members across the Commonwealth, visited the Port of Virginia, and business owners large and small. I’m very excited about Virginia leading in the unmanned aircraft technology space, and I made it a priority to have my office represented on the Advanced Air Mobility Advisory Group.

Visiting students at school is one of the best parts of my job! Whether it is reading with first graders, talking with middle school students about the importance of teaching all of history, or having Q & A with college students at one of our great universities, students are the best! I’m so appreciative of our teachers who work so hard to educate our children.

As we approach the start of the 2023 General Assembly Legislative Session, we anticipate addressing amendments to the budget and legislation on a myriad of topics, including behavioral health and education. My family was directly impacted by mental health issues, as we lost a daughter and two granddaughters due to a mental health crisis that resulted in a car accident. Funding the “Right Help, Right Now” initiatives (see below) will be a priority for this administration, and a cause I will always champion.

Education is the key to success for our children and remains a primary focus for me and my office. It provides a greater chance at a stable career, healthier lifestyle, and greater contribution to society. Yet many of our children are not succeeding in school. We must improve our public schools; we have an obligation to do so. This Administration will fight hard to improve the public schools for the long term, and they are being funded now at the highest level to date, but some changes will take time. Some students need a lifeline now if they are to succeed, and we must empower parents to make choices to that end. We can do both simultaneously.

I will continue to support lab schools, education savings accounts, charter schools, micro-schools, and the EISTC scholarship tax credit program, which benefits special needs students up to 400% of the poverty line, and 300% for other students. This program has helped many children across the Commonwealth access an education they could not otherwise afford.

I look forward to presiding over the Senate and working with our Governor and members of the General Assembly as we serve the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Come see us and visit YOUR Senate and House in action.

Ever forward,

Winsome Earle-Sears

Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

