ST. PAUL, VA DEC. 3, 2022 —- The rain that had dampened St. Paul on Saturday morning and afternoon abated, much to the relief of participants and spectators who came out to be part of the 2022 Christmas Parade. The CVT’s “Man with a Camera” (also known as David Gregory), was on hand to capture this very special event for posterity. It was truly spectacular with lights, and a continuation of a tradition of long standing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook