AFTER SEVERAL DAYS OF RAIN the skies cleared briefly, and the temperature remained unseasonably warm for the 2022 Dante Christmas Parade held on Saturday, Dec. 10th. It seems likely, however, that today’s turnout was influenced by the widespread illness that is currently challenging area residents. BUT — for those who were able to attend, “A GOOD TIME WAS HAD BY ALL!!”

*Photos by David Gregory

