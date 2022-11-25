Castlewood High Senior Abby Bradley – Focused on the Future

NOVEMBER 24, 2022 WAS A DAY OF THANKS — but our thankfulness does not end just because the day has passed. I am personally thankful for the young people of this community, because THEY are our future. Without them, we have no future. That’s why I’m taking this opportunity to tell you about one of those young people.

Abby Bradley is not a typical high school student. Sure, she’s focused on golf – she loves it, and she excels at it. But she’s not one-dimensional. She is a person of many interests. For example, she is ranked #4 in the 2023 senior class at Castlewood High School, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Abby is also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Beta Club, and the Student Cooperative Association.

As an active member of the Nickelsville Baptist Church, Abby assists with the nursery. Because she has younger siblings, that’s an area in which she has had plenty of experience. She is also an assistant at the summer all-sports camps for young people held each year at the Glenrochie Country Club at Abingdon.

The CHS golf team performed very well this year and Abby was among those who made that possible. She is the first student in CHS history to be chosen to play in the Virginia Girls High School Golf Championship. She is also a member of the CHS Cross County Track Team and excels in that sport as well.

Upon graduation from high school, Abby will attend Emory & Henry College, having received both a golf scholarship as well as an academic scholarship. Her current plan is to major in elementary education. And that, folks, is a high calling indeed.

Pictured below: [Standing] Cody Weems, Director of Tri-Cities Golf, and Euggie Jones, Head Golf Professional at Glenrochie Country Club and also Abby’s swing coach. [Seated] Jeff Cook, Abby Bradley, Bob Ramey, and Coach J. D. Lawson.

Pictured below: Preston Bradley, Abby Bradley, Cassie Ramey-Davidson, and Wendell Davidson. Abby is shown signing a Letter of Intent with Emory & Henry College.

We offer our congratulations to Abby for her achievements. And we also congratulate those who helped her along the way. Well done!

NOTE: If you are the parent of a high school senior at one of our local schools and would like to share news of your student, send us an e-mail at cvtimes@verizon.net

