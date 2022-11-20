St. Paul Scenes From The Santa Train’s 80th Year – Nov. 19, 2022

Though the morning was a cold one, sunny skies greeted stalwarts who turned out to greet and be greeted by Santa along the CSX line. Though the event itself had been diverted to Food City locations for a couple of years, the tradition itself remained unbroken. And now that the train itself is back, some of us feel an added measure of thankfulness for our blessings as Appalachians 🙂

ISN’T CSX1 A BEAUTY?

AND SO…it’s all over until next year! Thanks to all those who helped make THE SANTA TRAIN a reality as well as the ground crew who kept everyone safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

