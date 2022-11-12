“The Alchemical Search for the Unified Field” by Richard Kretz — to be Published in 2023

WHAT THE AUTHOR HAS TO SAY ABOUT HIS BOOK & HOW HE CAME TO WRITE IT



“Knowledge comes to each of us from many places and in many ways. When we have eyes to see, ears to hear, and a heart to recognize and appreciate it for what it is; when we are duly and truly prepared to receive it, knowledge comes. The Alchemical Search for the Unified Field is a quest for the Philosopher’s Stone. Contrary to the alchemical idea of physically changing Lead into Gold, the author presents our quest as a process for spiritual enlightenment – attainment of a higher consciousness; the ability as a form of sentient energy to go where our physical body can’t, to achieve oneness with the universe through meditation. This process enables us to distill and purify our sense of self, divest ourselves of ego and the superfluities of life, to become better than we once were.

“The book is in three parts, Bell, Book, and Candle, that mirror the three degrees of freemasonry. The initiate answers the bell – the call. He then studies the book – many books. Finally, there is illumination – the light of the candle. The “Bell” provides a historical foundation for understanding the Stone. The “Book” looks at the operative mechanics and “how to” process of the Stone from the perspective of a 16th century alchemist. The “Candle” uses the teachings of a contemporary Native American shaman to apply what is conveyed in the “Book” as life lessons that guide us as we seek the flower of wisdom on the mountain of knowledge.

“The irony is that Bell, Book, and Candle were used by the Vatican in a ceremony to excommunicate heretics. What God wants is what is in our hearts and minds. And charity: love in action; living by example, setting aside our ego to help others without the expectation of reward or acknowledgement, doing what we know in our hearts and minds is right; living by example and being the best that we can be in His eyes and the eyes of our fellow man; creating awareness, educating, inspiring, and motivating others to do the same. This is the spiritual essence of the Philosopher’s Stone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richard Kretz hails from Lebanon, VA and resides near Church Hill, TN. He is a regionally acclaimed nature photographer, master naturalist, caver, and member of the prestigious Explorer’s Club (https://www.explorers.org/). His passion is historical research, specializing in ancient and medieval history, mythology, indigenous culture, symbology, and cryptography who has extensively researched the Philosopher’s Stone, Masons, Templars, and Rosicrucians for twenty years. He has been told he’s pretty good at it.

The author has three other books in progress, all of which are rooted in The Alchemical Search for the Unified Field. Their working titles are:

(1) A Sacred Secret – Creation of the Philosopher’s: Turning Lead into Gold, Travel in the Space-Time Continuum, and the Elixir of Life

(2) The Jesus Question: A Quest for the Holy Grail; Why the Pope Granted

the Knights Templar Autonomy

(3) Historical Foundations of Modern Freemasonry, Knights Templary, and Rosicrucianism

Mr. Kretz is available for interviews, speaking engagements, presentations, workshops, and book signings. To schedule an event, please call 423-921-2281. He can also be contacted through his Facebook page, or by e-mail at rkretz79@gmail.com

The Alchemical Search for the Unified Field will be released August 22, 2023, in the U.S. and in the UK about 8-12 weeks later. It is available for pre-order by contacting the publisher at http://www.innertraditions.com

