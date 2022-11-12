Pastor’s Corner – November 11, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

Today, November 11, 2022 is Veterans Day. It is a day when we honor and thank those who have served in our military. In this month of giving thanks, I give thanks for all the men and women who served in our military in any capacity. We are, as they say, “the home of the free, because of the brave.” Please join me in praying for them.

Prayer credit: Actionministries.net

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

