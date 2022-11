Fort Gibson United Methodist Church Bazaar, November 12, 2022 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the United Women in Faith…

Items offered for sale at the bazaar will include the following:

Homemade BREADS, CAKES, PIES, CANDY

Homemade JELLIES/JAMS

Comforting CARAMEL SAUCE

Heavenly HOT FUDGE SAUCE

Handmade CRAFTS, CROCHETED and KNITTED Items

Handmade JEWELRY and HAIR ACCESSORIES

Handmade HOME DECOR

Unique SOUTHERN HOME FLAVORINGS

RADA CUTLERY and ACCESSORIES

Gently read PAPERBACKS

Yard sale items

BREAKFAST

Sausage, Ham, or Butter Biscuits

LUNCH AVAILABLE ALL DAY

Choice of Hot Dog or Barbecue Plate – Includes coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, and beverage

— Fort Gibson United Methodist Church is located at 30 Church Street, Castlewood, Virginia —

