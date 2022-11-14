Special Education Advocacy 101 FREE WEBINAR

Hosted by SW VA Legal Aid Society. Learn about special education evaluations, the planning process, and the safeguards in both state and federal law, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (504) and Section 504, that guarantee students with special needs the right to a free and appropriate public education.

December 15th, 10 a.m. Must register at www.svlas.org/specialeducationwebiar/

Presenter – Hank Bostwick. Hank, a new staff attorney at SVLAS, has represented students, parents and school boards in Virginia, Alabama, and Texas in matters related to the provision of special education and related services and compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the past twenty years. A former educator, he now helps solve school-related legal problems for low-income families and children across the SVLAS service area.

If you need assistance in registering or have any questions, please contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

