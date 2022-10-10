AARP Virginia Fraud Alert for October 10: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

OCTOBER IS NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH — It’s a great time to remind ourselves just how much of our lives happen online and what threats exist there. Any device that stores information or is connected to the internet can be a way for cybercriminals to gain access to your information systems – or, in some cases, use your devices to attack someone else.

You can own your role in cybersecurity by taking these four basic steps.

Multi-factor authentication – Set up this extra step anywhere it’s offered on your online accounts; you’ll receive a string of numbers to a device you choose that will prove you are the account owner. Strong passwords – Have a unique and strong password for each online account. Phishing attempts – ID fraud increased dramatically in 2021. Bogus emails and texts with malicious links are a common way to steal identities; avoid clicking unless you are certain about knowing the sender. Software – Criminals never stop trying to find a new way into your devices, so make sure they are all operating on the latest software.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all. Learn how to proactively spot scams or get guidance if you’ve been targeted. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call our dedicated helpline to speak to a fraud specialist at 1-877-908-3360.

