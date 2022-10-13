UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU’VE EVER SEEN!

Swiss theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ to perform November 3, 2022

Pound, VA – From Sesame Street to Broadway, these legendary conjurers of joy and laughter have “been delighting children and their taller companions since 1972,” according to the New York Times. The internationally acclaimed Swiss theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ will visit Southwest Virginia on their 50th anniversary world tour. The Pro-Art Association is thrilled to present this playful and touching show Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, VA. A fantastic journey through the world of MUMMENSCHANZ promises to be lively, humorous, full of affection and brimming with imagination. All children and students are admitted free to this wonder-filled experience they are unlikely to ever forget.

For the past half-century, MUMMENSCHANZ has delighted audiences and electrified theaters all over the world. Since its successful three-year run-on Broadway and subsequent appearances on Sesame Street, MUMMENSCHANZ has pioneered a new form of visual theater that has spawned multiple new genres reclaiming their legacy. By creating a playful yet compelling experience through the inventive use of shadow, light, and creative manipulation of objects, MUMMENSCHANZ offers timeless insight on the human condition. The result is a visually stunning spectacle that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers and sparks the imagination of the child in all of us.

Celebrating a momentous anniversary, the prolific, award-winning troupe revisits its history while writing the next chapter in its story of inimitable, visual language. Featuring some of their most popular and successful productions, their 50th Anniversary Tour will take audiences on a captivating and poetic journey through the infinite – yet familiar – world of imagination conjured by MUMMENSCHANZ.

Adult tickets are $15 at the door and all children and students are admitted free. Pro-Art season tickets are on sale now at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $15, while a season ticket to more than 20 shows can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2022-2023 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. You can view Pro-Art’s 2022-2023 schedule of events on their website at proartva.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

