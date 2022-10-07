Pastor’s Corner – October 7, 2022

Where have you seen God this week? Where have you seen God break into your ordinary day with encouragement, a reminder that you are loved? For some it may be on a walk in nature, for others the words to a song, maybe in your daily Bible reading or devotion. For me it was in a package of frozen vegetables.



I’ve been feeling a bit “off” lately. Maybe it’s the change in seasons, fall allergies, lack of sleep, too much news or negative comments, or all of the above. Nothing seemed to be going right. The enemy was having a field day in my head and heart, especially on Monday. That’s when I had my “God moment” with the frozen vegetables. Normally I just rip open the bag, empty the contents in the pot, and throw the bag away without even a glance at it. For some reason, this time, I laid it on the counter next to the stove. That’s when I noticed it.



Written on the package were these words: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10



Right there on a package of frozen vegetables, God broke into my ordinary, everyday life with a word of encouragement! And the good news is, He will do it for you too! In ways you might not expect. What is the key to seeing God, hearing from God? Simply watching and listening. Expecting Him to show up. Needing Him to show up in those times when we are desperate for some hope.



God wants to break into your life with some encouragement and hope. God wants you to know you are loved. Will you be watching and listening? I hope so. And I hope you will share your “God moment” with me.