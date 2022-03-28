Pro-Art Presents “The Wren Masters” April 3, 2022

Wise, VA – The Wren Masters are an early music quartet, playing renaissance and baroque music on period instruments, including the harpsichord, baroque violin, viola da gamba / baroque cello, and recorder. Hailed by The Washington Post for their “crisp ensemble, mellowness, and admirable stylistic awareness,” the musicians also serve on the faculty at the college of William & Mary. The Wren Masters will give a concert following a short lecture on Sunday, April 3rd at 3:00 PM in the Chapel on the campus of The University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The Wren Masters met through their involvement in early music performance at William & Mary. Tom

Marshall has taught keyboards there since 1981; Ruth Griffioen joined the faculty in 1994 to teach music

history and also founded the W&M Early Music Ensemble. Sarah Glosson first took up the viola gamba

and baroque cello as a student in that ensemble, going on to play professionally. Susan Via added

baroque violin to her repertoire after joining the W&M performance faculty in 1997. They are named

after W&M’s 17th-century Wren Chapel, their favorite venue.

This performance is underwritten by The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. The concert and lecture are free and open to the public. In accordance with current UVA Wise masking guidelines, masks are optional for patrons in attendance.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

#######

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

