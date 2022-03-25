Pastor’s Corner, March 25, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

It’s one of those days. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, the trees are dancing in the breeze, the birds are singing, squirrels are running around the yard looking for a treat. The woodpecker that has mistaken our chimney cap for a tree the last couple of days is now back hammering away on an actual tree. Even with all that activity there is a stillness, a quietness that seems to say, “God is on His throne, and all is right with the world.”

Of course we know all is not right with the world, but in all the craziness, don’t you just love those moments when it seems that everything else has stopped and you hear and see creation glorifying God? How is that, you ask? When the wind blows through the trees, the birds sing their songs, the spider spins his web, the creek babbles as it jumps over the rocks, when creation is doing what it was created to do, it glorifies God.

It’s the same with us, you know. When we are doing what we were created to do – loving God and loving others, using our gifts and talents to that end, we glorify God.

“ Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen.” (1 Peter 4:10-12)

“ …whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” (1 Cor. 10:31b)

Remember today that you were created for a purpose. Even on the tough days, the hard days, the crazy days when all is not right with the world, you have a purpose in God’s plan. Just do what God created you to do, use whatever gifts you have to serve others and glorify God. And if you get the chance, go outside and watch and listen as creation glorifies the Creator and maybe for a moment, all will seem right with the world.

It won’t be long until I have to face the busy-ness of the day and the craziness of the world, but for just this moment I will relish this time of quiet stillness and I’m thankful that God is on His throne, even when all is not right with the world.

God bless and keep you.

Pastor Pam

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

