J. Fred Matthews Mem. Library – Upcoming Events for National Library Week

National Library Week, April 3-9, 2022 is a special time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers, Friends of the Library, interest groups, and patrons. This week is also a time to promote library use as we honor all libraries.

The J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library will be observing this week in a variety of exciting ways.

Monday 4/4 – Coffee Time BINGO 10:00 am

Tuesday 4/5 – Guest Reader Ranger Rexrode

Baby Sprouts 10:00 am

Little Pines 11:30 am

Wednesday 4/6 – “Movies Inspired By Books” Trivia @ Sugar Hill Brewing Co.

Thursday 4/7 – Guest Reader Jennifer Bailey

Baby Sprouts 10:00 am

Little Pines 11:30 am

Friday 4/8 – Movie Day! “A Wrinkle in Time” 4:00 pm

Operating hours at the J. Fred Matthew Memorial Library in St. Paul are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

For more information about the library and any of our services, please call (276)762-9702.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

And remember, “Start Here – Go Anywhere” with Lonesome Pine Regional Library.

