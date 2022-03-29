A Tribute to Aubrey Ward…

A s a teacher, a principal, a coach, and an administrator, Aubrey Ward pushed his students to live up to their potential, both academically and athletically – but no harder than he pushed himself. If he said he was your friend, he WAS. If you asked for his opinion, he would tell you the truth as he knew it and understood it. He was one of a kind…

The clipping above is from the October 8, 1953 edition of The Post, of Big Stone Gap. The clipping below is from the Clinch Valley Times.

The clipping below is from the April 26, 1962 edition of The Post, of Big Stone Gap.

In 1964, Aubrey joined the faculty of St. Paul High School.

Although those long-ago students Aubrey once coached are now senior citizens, he still proudly referred to them as “MY BOYS.” The next 5 photos are from the 1964-65 and 1969-70 Estonoa yearbooks.

Aubrey’s skill as an athletic coach is often mentioned, but he was also an excellent math teacher. Many of his former students have commented on his ability to explain complex equations in a manner that could be readily understood.

Following the sudden death of Principal W. H. “Bill” Bowman in January of 1970, Aubrey Ward was appointed principal of the St. Paul School.

[Below] St. Paul Sports Banquet, April 1971

The following photos are from the Clinch Valley Times archives. They are just a few of the many in our files. Others will be added as we continue to index our negatives.

FAMILY TIME

AUBREY AND VERNON TURNER, ST. PAUL FACULTY MEMBER

AUBREY & PAT AT A ST. PAUL JULY 4th CELEBRATION

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO GAVE ALL AT THE MOVING WALL IN ST. PAUL

A SOMBER MOMENT…

