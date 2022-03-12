Pro-Art Performance After Jack Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Norton, VA – The After Jack concert scheduled for Saturday, March 12th at Park Avenue Theater in Norton has been postponed due to inclement weather. The decision was made in an effort to keep the band and Pro-Art’s patrons, staff, and crew safe. The Pro-Art Association hopes to reschedule the performance soon. Please visit proartva.org for updates regarding the rescheduling of this performance in the coming weeks.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

