Pro-Art Presents Germán López and Antonio Toledo

Wise, VA – Germán López shines on the world stage as a brilliant and prolific timple player. He touches audiences with original, instrumental music that honors Canary folk music traditions, while embracing Spanish Flamenco, West African rhythms, jazz, and an innovative approach to performing traditional “island music.” You’ll recognize the brilliance of Germán López at first note, with his spectacular musicianship and vibrant, exciting sound. López will come together with Andalusian guitarist Antonio Toledo to present Canela y Limón on Monday, March 28th at 7:30 PM in Cantrell Hall on the campus of The University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

08.06.18. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Fiestas Fundacionales. Pregón a cargo de Saro León y concierto homenaje a José Antonio Ramos JAR. Foto Quique Curbelo

López is originally from the Canary Islands in Spain, where folks enjoy their cup of coffee with a touch of cinnamon (“canela”) and lemon (“limón”). Canela y Limón is also the name of López’s arrestingly beautiful album, played in duet with maestro Antonio Toledo. You’ll find the hallmarks of cinnamon and lemon in López’s music as you listen: spicy and sweet, robust and sharp. It’s a recipe for music that transports you to a simpler, kinder, more joyful world.

This performance is underwritten by The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. The concert is free and open to the public. For the safety of everyone attending, Pro-Art requests patrons to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

Germán López was born in Gran Canaria in 1982. His career started when he was accepted at the early age of seven to study piano, jazz and music theory at the Conservatory of Music in Las Palmas, Spain. By the time he was ten, López began regular public performance, notably collaborating with legendary timple virtuoso José Antonio Ramos, who focused Germán’s interest in the timple and other traditional Canary Island instruments. As of today, López is generally acknowledged as one of the greatest living players of the timple. A five-string, long-necked instrument originating from the Spanish archipelago, the timple is recognizable in performance as a cross between a classical guitar and the ukulele. López’s masterful method of playing the instrument heightens its resonance and precision for a magical and immediately accessible sound.

Germán López

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

