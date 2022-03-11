Pastor’s Corner, March 11, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

I had to fill my car up with gas yesterday and head to the grocery store. Ouch! I was ready to voice my complaint when I remembered the last time gas was over $4.00 a gallon. I was commuting 100 miles roundtrip 5 days a week to the church I was serving at the time. As I filled up my car one morning, mumbling under my breath about the hit my wallet was taking, the Holy Spirit gently said, “Be thankful you have money to put gas in your car today.” OUCH! I wasn’t always able to fill my car up. Back in the early 1980’s when gas averaged $1.15 we were living paycheck to paycheck as many young families do. By the end of the week we could only afford to put a couple dollars in the tank to go to work. We didn’t buy tissues (toilet paper was cheaper) or name brand groceries because we couldn’t afford them. They were lean years for sure but we never went without what we needed because God was always true to His Word. In Matthew 6:25-33 (Amplified Version) Jesus said:

“Therefore I tell you, stop being worried or anxious (perpetually uneasy, distracted) about your life, as to what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, as to what you will wear. Is life not more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow [seed] nor reap [the harvest] nor gather [the crops] into barns, and yet your heavenly Father keeps feeding them. Are you not worth much more than they? And who of you by worrying can add one [l]hour to [the length of] his life? And why are you worried about clothes? See how the lilies and wildflowers of the field grow; they do not labor nor do they spin [wool to make clothing], yet I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory and splendor dressed himself like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which is alive and green today and tomorrow is [cut and] thrown [as fuel] into the furnace, will He not much more clothe you? You of little faith! Therefore do not worry or be anxious (perpetually uneasy, distracted), saying, ‘What are we going to eat?’ or ‘What are we going to drink?’ or ‘What are we going to wear?’ For the [pagan] Gentiles eagerly seek all these things; [but do not worry,] for your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But first and most importantly seek (aim at, strive after) His kingdom and His righteousness [His way of doing and being right—the attitude and character of God], and all these things will be given to you also.”

If you are worried about the rising cost of gas, food, or anything else, I hope you know that God is still true to His Word. When we put Him and His right way of living first in our lives, He will provide what we need each day. Trust Him.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

