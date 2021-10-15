THE MYLES POOL IN ST. PAUL was the first major project undertaken by the St. Paul-Dante Lions Club. money for the project came from private donors and community fundraising events. No external hidden agendas and no federal anti-poverty dollars in those days. The pool was enjoyed by generations of local residents and was a source of community pride because had been obtained “the hard way.”

The following article from the May 4, 1950 edition of the Kingsport News was written by George Coleman of St. Paul. He had been the proprietor of the Gaiety Theatre on Fourth Avenue before building the Cavalier Theatre on Broad Street. He is mentioned in several of our previous CVT articles. Take note that the names of some of the contestants are misspelled.

The article below is from the August 13, 1950 edition of the Bristol Herald-Courier. Long-term local residents will recognize the names that are mentioned.

The article below is from the August 21, 1949 edition of the Bristol Herald-Courier. Again, long-term local residents will recognize the names that are mentioned. While the phrase “delicious refreshments were served” may sound a bit hackneyed, in this case we know the description was 100% accurate.

We hope you enjoyed this short trip down memory lane. Those days were truly “small town living at its finest.” There will be more to come….

