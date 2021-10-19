Mildred Bartee Steffey, Obituary and Funeral Notice

Proverbs 31: “Her children will arise up and call her blessed.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA – Mildred “Mill” Bartee Steffey, 98, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2018.

She was born on June 13, 1923 in Clinchco, Virginia to the late Dode and Eliza Jane Bartee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert “Strawberry” Steffey; four brothers: John Bartee, Roy Bartee, Harrell Bartee, and Thomas Bartee; one sister, Helen Crowder. Mildred was a member of Spring City Baptist Church in Lebanon, Virginia, attended Grace Bible Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and was a former resident of St. Paul, Virginia.

Proverbs 31:31 “Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.”

Mildred’s life was filled with countless charitable acts of benevolence and self-sacrifice. No one in need was ever turned away from her door or table. Her caring and empathetic nature was a constant comfort to family, friends, and even strangers. To her friends who knew her best, she will be remembered for her effervescent personality and amazing ability to cheer and uplift. To her children she will be remembered as a most precious gift from God who instilled in them the need to always love, trust, and serve the Lord. So from your children we say to you, Mom and Dad: “We will, ‘sorrow not, even as others which have no hope,’ but will wait for our glorious reunion.”

She is survived by her two sons: John R. Steffey and wife, Gail of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Scott Steffey and wife, Margaret of Castlewood, Virginia; two daughters: Linda Miotke of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Gary Miotke of Richmond, Virginia; Toni Atkins and husband, Rick of Charleston, South Carolina; five grandchildren: John Richard Steffey, Jr., Andra Leigh Brown, Josh Miotke, Megan Campbell, and Amy Slaughter; four great-grandchildren: Rachel Hinson, Aria Campbell, Audrey Slaughter, and Clay Slaughter; two great-great-grandchildren: Sophia Hinson and Natalie Hinson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mildred Bartee Steffey will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Jim Pratt and Rev. George Jessee officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to their niece, Teresa Salyer, for her many years of love and support for their precious mother. Online condolences may be sent to the Steffey family through our website at http://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

