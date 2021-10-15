Pastor’s Corner, October 15, 2021

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church

I think I must have been pretty squirmy as a child. I remember my mom saying “Be still!” a lot. I still have trouble being “still”. Especially when it comes to my thoughts. I’m constantly trying to figure things out, solve a problem, rehearse a scenario (that may or may not ever happen), defend my position or opinion.



Psalm 46, verses 10-11 says:

“’Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.’ The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold.” A quick word study gives some depth to what is being said: “Be still, cease striving, stop fighting, let go, and understand, acknowledge, that I am God.”

Do you ever have trouble being “still”?

Sometimes I wonder if maybe we are trying to do God’s job for Him. Maybe we are fighting battles we aren’t meant to fight. We worry about what might happen in the future. We try to solve problems that aren’t ours to solve. We want to prove our point, defend our position, manipulate the outcome, and all the while, maybe God is saying: JUST BE STILL. I am God and you are not. Trust ME. Just do what I’ve called you to do. Share who I truly am with the world. Let them know that I love them and want to be with them. Tell them about Jesus and leave the rest to me.

Today I am thankful that God is God and I am not. And when I make myself “be still” and listen to what God’s Word says I should do, I really can stop striving, let go, and trust Him.

“The Lord of Hosts is with us. The God of Jacob is our stronghold.” So, be still.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

