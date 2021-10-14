SWVA Employment Opportunities from the Richlands Office of the Virginia Employment Commission, Oct. 14, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION—WAGE

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2501981 — Registered Nurse — Grundy — DOE

2501973 — C.N.A. — Grundy — DOE

2501961 — LPN — Grundy — DOE

2500826 — Dietary Aide — Grundy — DOE

2492895 — P/T Store Driver — Oakwood — DOE

2461549 — Nurse Practitioner, as needed — Vansant — DOE

2447685 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — DOE

2430073 — OTR Truck Driver — Vansant — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2501072 — Reg. Nurse, Home Health, PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2503122 — Medical Lab Tech — Lebanon — DOE

2503097 — Reg. Nurse — Lebanon — DOE

2492996 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE

2491452 — Relationship Banker — Lebanon — DOE

2490156 — Software Engineer — Lebanon — DOE

2488095 — Field Service Technician — Rosedale — DOE

2488012 — CNA Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2487963 — Skilled Track Laborer — Rosedale — DOE

2486181 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2463531 — Relationship Banker — Abingdon — DOE

2461999 — Asphalt (HMA) Intern — Castlewood — DOE

2462086 — General, Human Resources — Lebanon — DOE

2461626 — Construction Mgmt. Intern — Castlewood — DOE

2449016 — Branch Manager — Honaker — DOE

2448546 — PCA — Lebanon — DOE

2433184 — Gen. Laborer/Flagger — Swords Creek — DOE

2429273 — LPN — Lebanon — DOE

2427346 — P/T Victim Witness Assistance— Lebanon — $11.00 hr

2427456 — TDEC (The Data Entry Clerk) — Lebanon — $10.25 hr

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2502193 — Respiration Therapist — Richlands — DOE

2502062 — Nuclear Med Tech PRN — Richlands — DOE

2499940 — Quality Control Tech. — Bluefield — DOE

2499259 — Warehouse Assoc. N. Tazewell — DOE

2497299 — Commercial Foreclosure/Bankruptcy Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2497135 — Consumer Foreclosure-Bankruptcy Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2495998 — Clerk/Receptionist — Richlands — DOE

2495841 — Licensed Property & Casualty Service Rep — Richlands — DOE

2495388 — Behavior Technician P/T — Tazewell — DOE

2495197 — Radiologic Technician — Bluefield — DOE

2495055 — Commissary Op. Team Member — Pocahontas — DOE

2494563 — Statement/Mail Clerk — Bluefield — DOE

2494561 — Industrial Painter — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2494526 — Accounting Clerk — North Tazewell — $12.00 hr

2493978 — Personal Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2493894 — Financial Assistant — Bluefield — DOE

2493877 — Deposit Operations Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2490111 — LPN — Richlands — DOE

2490077 — RN House Supervisor PRN — Richlands — DOE

2490028 — Masonry Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $13.00 hr

2487983 — Staff Accountant — Richlands — DOE

2486744 — Painter — Tazewell — DOE

2486764 — Welder — Tazewell — DOE

2486844 — Financial Assistance — Richlands — DOE

2484525 — CDL A — Bluefield — DOE

2460627 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE

2458167 — Equipment Operators-Black Hat — Richlands — DOE

2456477 — Merchandiser Richlands — $12.00 hr

2452295 — CDL Truck Driver Local — Richlands — DOE

2452201 — Bus Driver P/T — Tazewell — $75.00 per day

2451926 — Board Cert. Behavioral Analyst, F/T & PT — Tazewell — DOE

2451776 — Personal Banker — North Tazewell — DOE

2451737 — Personal Banker — Richlands — DOE

2449971 — Mortgage Coordinator — Abingdon — DOE

2442086 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2441405 — Banker 11 — Bluefield — DOE

2439223 — Red Hat Miners — Richlands — DOE

2438896 — Registrar, P/T Patient Access — Richlands — DOE

2436628 — Occupational Therapist PRN, Weekends — Richlands — DOE

2436573 — Registered Nurse, Skilled — Richlands — DOE

2436579 — Loan Review Manager — Bluefield — DOE

2435570 — Patient Care Tech. — Richlands — DOE

2435660 — Lead LPN Oncology — Richlands — DOE

2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN — Richlands — DOE

2434380 — Phlebotomist PRN — Richlands — DOE

2434353 — RN — Richlands — DOE

2434243 — LPN, Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE

2434142 — Office Coordinator PRN Outpatient Rehab — Richlands — DOE

2434102 — RN Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE

2433386 — Medical Office Specialist — Richlands — DOE

2433305 — Reg. Nurse Emergency Services — Richlands — DOE

2433036 — Food Service Worker — Richlands — DOE

2432971 — Family Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2428543 — COTA — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2428406 — Driver — Pounding Mill — DOE

2427779 — Mortgage Loan Originator — Bluefield VA — DOE

2427075 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield VA — DOE

2427473 — Care Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE

2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE

2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – P/T = PART TIME

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

