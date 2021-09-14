Plans for Solar Energy Generation on Former Coal Mining Site in Dickenson/Wise Counties

ABINGDON, Va. and RICHMOND, Va. (September 13, 2021) – The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy Virginia today announced an innovative collaboration to develop one of the first utility-scale solar projects on former surface mines in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.

The Highlands Solar project will repurpose roughly 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding properties in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The project will generate approximately 50 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power 12,500 homes at peak output, as well as bring additional benefits to the area, such as an increase in local tax revenues, the ability to provide additional funding through Solar Siting Agreements, and the creation of clean energy jobs.

Today’s announcement comes two months after The Nature Conservancy announced a similar effort to construct solar on former mined lands with Charlottesville, Virginia-based Sun Tribe, and Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems. Taking all three companies’ efforts together, the utility-scale solar projects within the Cumberland Forest Project will cover nearly 1,700 acres and generate an estimated 120 megawatts of solar energy.

The Highlands Solar project will be developed within the Cumberland Forest Project and surrounding properties. Managed by The Nature Conservancy and owned by its Cumberland Forest, LP impact investment fund, the Cumberland Forest Project was announced in 2019 and encompasses nearly 253,000 acres of land in Southwest Virginia, Eastern Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky. The vast majority of the property is designated for the protection and restoration of native forests. However, there are several thousand acres of non-forested, former surface coal mines that can support solar energy projects and local economic development with minimal impacts to the environment.

Over the next two to three years, Dominion Energy will conduct additional field studies, further develop the project plans, and complete the local and state permitting processes. The company will jointly develop the project with ANTARES Group, which will serve as the owner’s engineer. The company plans to begin construction in 2024 or 2025, subject to review and approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

In addition to reinvesting in Southwest Virginia’s economy, the project will support the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which calls for Dominion Energy Virginia to produce its electricity from 100 percent carbon-free sources by 2045.

