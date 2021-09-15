Earthlink to Establish New Customer Support Center in Norton – 285 Potential Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Ralph Northam announced today that Earthlink will establish a new customer support center in the City of Norton. The project will create 285 new jobs and includes $5.4 million in capital investment. The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is supporting this project with a $62,500 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant.



CEO of EarthLink, Glenn Goad added, “Having grown up in this area, it gives me great pride to further EarthLink’s efforts to provide award-winning customer experiences through our new sales and service center in Norton, Virginia. We look forward to a long partnership with this community and the employees who will become part of EarthLink.”



EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering customers the right connection — the right speed at the right price. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.



