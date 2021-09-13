Employment Opportunities From the Norton VEC – Sept. 13, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION

2450534 — Mattress Assembly — Duffield

2447286 — General Building Maintenance/Electrical Tech — Wise

2447402 — LCM Representative III — Duffield

2447118 — DUF Supervisor — Duffield

2447735 — FOC Director — Lee/Scott

2445923 — Full Time Merchandiser/Stocker — Big Stone Gap

2444978 — Dispatch Clerk/EMS Chart Clerk — Dickenson

2444981 — EMT Basic — Dickenson

2444984 — EVOC Driver — Dickenson

2445209 — Intake Specialist — Lee

2445251 — Weatherization Crew Member — Duffield

2445475 — Claims Processor — Norton

2442807 — Wet Plant Attendant — McClure

2442128 — HVAC Service Tech — Wise

2440095 — Office Manager/HR Coordinator — Duffield

2440127 — Quality Control Lab Technician — Coeburn

2439166 — DETENTION OFFICER — Duffield

2439170 — DETENTION OFFICER — Haysi

2439211 — Plumbers Helper — Coeburn

2436613 — Relationship Banker — Honaker

2436809 — Nurse Aide — Pennington

2435787 — R/N, Patient Care Mgr, Home Health — Wise

2434953 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Norton

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

