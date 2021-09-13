Employment Opportunities From the Norton VEC – Sept. 13, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION
2450534 — Mattress Assembly — Duffield
2447286 — General Building Maintenance/Electrical Tech — Wise
2447402 — LCM Representative III — Duffield
2447118 — DUF Supervisor — Duffield
2447735 — FOC Director — Lee/Scott
2445923 — Full Time Merchandiser/Stocker — Big Stone Gap
2444978 — Dispatch Clerk/EMS Chart Clerk — Dickenson
2444981 — EMT Basic — Dickenson
2444984 — EVOC Driver — Dickenson
2445209 — Intake Specialist — Lee
2445251 — Weatherization Crew Member — Duffield
2445475 — Claims Processor — Norton
2442807 — Wet Plant Attendant — McClure
2442128 — HVAC Service Tech — Wise
2440095 — Office Manager/HR Coordinator — Duffield
2440127 — Quality Control Lab Technician — Coeburn
2439166 — DETENTION OFFICER — Duffield
2439170 — DETENTION OFFICER — Haysi
2439211 — Plumbers Helper — Coeburn
2436613 — Relationship Banker — Honaker
2436809 — Nurse Aide — Pennington
2435787 — R/N, Patient Care Mgr, Home Health — Wise
2434953 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Norton
