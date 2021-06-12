Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – June 11, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com
Persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the website above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2325831 — Auto Parts Specialist — Oakwood — $11.27-$18.09
2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE
2317006 — CDL A Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE
2317011 — CDL B Dump Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE
2315745 — Sewing Machine Mechanic — Honaker — DOE
2308665 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — $11-.00-$11.50
2306728 — Van Drivers – Weller — Grundy — $9.50
2303394 — Receptionist — Grundy — DOE
2301203 — Biscuit Maker — Grundy — $9.50
2300389 — Cashier – Hardees — Grundy — $9.50
2299332 — P/T Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE
2299623 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE
2282236 — Shipping & Receiving Clerk — Honaker — DOE
2280908 — Underground Scoop Operator — Hurley — $22.00
2280916 — Underground Electrician — Hurley — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2329451 — IS Support Technician — Honaker — $10.16-$20.15
2327684 — AD/DW Case Manger — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2327702 — Youth Case Manager — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2323941 — CNA – Home Health – Lebanon – PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2321629 — Registered Medication Aide RMA/LPN — Castlewood — $10.00-$17.00
2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE
2320859 — Relationship Banker — Lebanon — DOE
2319337 — Laborer — Castlewood — DOE
2319329 — Mill Operator — Castlewood — DOE
2319346 — Bagger — Castlewood — DOE
2316964 — Machine Maintenance Tech — Lebanon — DOE
2316998 — Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2311738 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2310521 — Welder — Cleveland — $23.48
2308451 — Phlebotomist II — Lebanon — DOE
2308074 — Human Resources Coordinator — Lebanon — DOE
2307791 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE
2304606 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.70
2301340 — Deputy Clerk — Lebanon — DOE
2301534 — Biscuit Maker — Lebanon — $9.50-$10.00
2295699 — Account Manager – MSS — Cleveland — DOE
2282889 — Cashier — Lebanon — DOE
2279719 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE
2279721 — Phlebotomist — Honaker — DOE
2279744 — General Laborers — Lebanon — $12.00
2279021 — Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health — Lebanon — DOE
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2329228 — Class A CDL Truck Driver (Class A) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2326522 — Security Guard — Richlands — $9.50
2325850 — Accounting/Data Entry Clerk — Tazewell — $23k-$26k yearly
2324746 — Roofer Tazewell — $10.00-$25.00
2324453 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2320062 — VA Certified EMS Providers — Tazewell — $13.50-$17.50
2317817 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2314524 — Driver — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2311463 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE
2309576 — P/T Bank Teller — Tazewell — DOE
2308350 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE
2308459 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $12.00-$14.50
2307768 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2306714 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $9.50
2304572 — P/T Clerk/Receptionist — Richlands — $9.50
2303231 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2303468 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2302053 — Driver CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE
2302111 — Pharmacy Technician (Pharmacy Tech) — Richlands — $12.00-$13.14
2302439 — Mechanic — Richlands — DOE
2301195 — Biscuit Maker — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00
2301498 — Biscuit Maker — Richlands — $9.50-$10.00
2301557 — Biscuit Maker — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00
2300360 — Cashier — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00
2300463 — Cashier — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00
2300690 — Biscuit Maker — Claypool Hill — $9.50-$10.00
2295309 — Lube Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2295312 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2295325 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2294426 — Janitor & Cleaner — Richlands — $8.00
2294497 — Masonry Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $9.00
2276903 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield — DOE
2276908 — P/T Flex Associate — Pounding Mill — DOE
2275916 — CDL Driver (Commercial Drivers License Driver) — Richlands — DOE
2275954 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2275962 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2275971 — Registered Nurse (RN) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2262358 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2262361 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23
2262486 — PACE Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2253451 — Production Worker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2260711 — HVAC/Plumber — Pounding Mill — DOE
2260872 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00
2260876 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00
2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
