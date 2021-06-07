Lonesome Pine Regional Library 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Tails & Tales”

JUNE 7, 2021

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is excited to announce our 2021 Summer Reading program, “Tales and Tails” as scheduled below. Visit www.lprlibrary.org to register online, or contact your branch for more information!

J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library In St. Paul

June 17th at 11:00 am – Summer Reading Kickoff

Join us for fun, games, snacks, story time, and a “wild” craft.



June 24th at 11:00 am — Tales and Trails

Join us for a book walk and take a walk on the wild side! Location to be determined.



July 1st at 11:00 am —Tie-Dye Day

Come read “A Color of His Own” by Leo Liani, have a snack, and make some tie-dye!



July 15th at 11:00 am — Furry Friends

Come join one of our favorite friends at the library, Pete the Cat, for story time, snacks, and crafts!



