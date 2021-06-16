HELP WANTED — Part-Time Library Assistant (28 hours/week)

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is recruiting for a part-time library assistant to be primarily stationed at the public library in St. Paul with occasional travel to Coeburn. 

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including days, evenings, and weekends. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills.  Excellent communication skills essential.  Previous library experience a plus. 

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.  Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment.  An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities.  Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn:  Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F, 11:30am-5:00pm.  Deadline 5:00 pm, Friday, July 2, 2021.  ADA/EOE employer.

