HELP WANTED — Part-Time Library Assistant (28 hours/week)

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is recruiting for a part-time library assistant to be primarily stationed at the public library in St. Paul with occasional travel to Coeburn.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including days, evenings, and weekends. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills. Excellent communication skills essential. Previous library experience a plus.

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment. An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities. Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F, 11:30am-5:00pm. Deadline 5:00 pm, Friday, July 2, 2021. ADA/EOE employer.

