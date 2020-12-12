Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Dec. 11, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2111050 — Teller/Universal Banker — Grundy — DOE
2073944 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE
2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2118305 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE
2109701 — Rep PS II (Phleb) — St. Paul — DOE
2109366 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2108986 — Plant Manager — Lebanon — DOE
2108569 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE
2108426 — Warehouse Associate (P/T) — Lebanon — DOE
2106651 — Licensed Medication Technician — Lebanon — DOE
2106659 — Cook Lebanon — DOE
2106662 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — $7.25
2106556 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.11
2102959 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2099881 — Carpenter — Lebanon — $14.00
2098752 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.11
2075250 — Financial Services Lead — St. Paul — DOE
2074136 — Class A Driver — Rosedale — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2119097 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2118380 — Mining Engineer Oper. Assoc. — Bluefield — $22k-$25k yearly
2118595 —Head Start/Early Head Start Sub. — North Tazewell — DOE
2118600 — Head Start Center Aide/Bus Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2116872 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2115231 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE
2115308 — Sales Associate — Tazewell — DOE
2112225 — Database Administrator — Bluefield — DOE
2111088 — Welder Fabricator — Raven — $15.00-$20.00
2110326 — Homemaker (Tazewell & Buchanan) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2110336 — Homemaker (Russell & Dickenson) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2108565 — Detailer -282193 — Pounding Mill — $15.50
2108780 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE
2106114 — Customer Ser. Spec. (Seasonal) — North Tazewell — DOE
2104538 — Lic. Water Treatment Plant Oper. — North Tazewell — DOE
2103053 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — DOE
2100902 — Part-Time Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2099609 — Loan Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2098970 — Detention Officer — Tazewell — $32,578.00 yearly
2097459 — Data Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2095840 — Transit Driver (P/T) Tazewell — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2093217 — Merchandise Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2093377 — Water Treatment Pl — North Tazewell — DOE
2092792 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2073910 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $10.50-$12.50
2072398 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE
2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE
1979953 — Marketing Phone Agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME
