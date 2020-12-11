Community Christmas Festivities From a Half-Century Ago

CHRISTMAS 2020 is drawing near. Today, we are sharing Clinch Valley Times archival photos from the Christmas seasons of 1970 and 1971. In those days, festivities tended to be more communal and less individual than today.
Many of the people who appear in these photos were well-known in our community and have since gone to their reward. We are thankful they were part of our lives and hope we may live up to the standard they set.
The St. Paul Lions Club was very active in supporting efforts for community betterment – for both individuals and for businesses. The organizatiton’s extant records are a testament to the public spirt of its members. The following article is from the CVT’s November 1971 archives:
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS SHARING MEETING, THURSDAY — Churches, Civic Groups, Businesses, Individuals can Help…
Mr. Greek Boyer, chairman of the Community Christmas Sharing project for 1971, said this week that another meeting of the organization has been set for Thursday, Dec. 9th, at the St. Paul Lions Den. The meeting will get underway at 7:00 p.m.
Boyer said that all church groups, civic organizations, businesses, and individuals wishing to help this year should attend the meeting.
In past years around 90 families have received Christmas baskets in the way of food orders, toys, and clothing. Churches are being asked to put on drives for toys, as well as asking for contributions in the way of money to help finance the drive for funds for food orders.
Business places having usable toys are being asked to donate the same for the project.
Several individuals in the past have made donations in the way of food, clothing, and money to help, and Boyer asks that all groups cooperate in this effort.
Boyer reminds those that do contribute, that such contributions are tax deductible.
Making pledges so far have been the St. Paul Methodist Church, St. Therese Catholic Church, Clinchfield Coal Co., and Stewart Publishing Co.
Boyer said that names are now pouring in for Christmas baskets and that more help will probably be needed this year than has been the case in the past. He urges those interested in helping to do so at once.
Baskets and food orders will be distributed on December 23 at the Lions Den.
READERS – IF YOU CAN IDENTIFY PEOPLE WHO APPEAR IN THESE PHOTOS, PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
The secret of happiness lies in helping others. Lord, make us ever mindful of the needs of those less fortunate than ourselves.