FOLK SOUL REVIVIAL has many fans in our area, so we’re sure you won’t want to miss their special holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 via Facebook. See details below.

Spread Love Not Covid Holiday Concert

Featuring Folk Soul Revival

Friday, December 11 at 7:00pm

Streaming Live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Watch Live on Discover Bristol’s Facebook Page

The concert may also be viewed on Radio Bristol’s YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyvBjeq9iFi3nJQxNpEDbzg

