Christmas in St. Paul – Dec. 1978

In 2020, many of our traditional Christmas events have been cancelled or greatly reduced in scope. Even so, we are thankful for what we have and thankful we are still here to have it. But…we’re human and we miss what we had in the past.

Today we’re going to take a trip back in time to December of 1978 and the St. Paul Christmas parade of that year. Those were good times, as you can see. And we’ll have good times again after the current health crisis is over.

If you see yourself or a family member in these photos, leave a comment on this page so others will know, too.

Enjoy!

That’s all folks….almost

Where horses go, a shovel must follow. This is why the marching bands always precede the horse in Christmas parades.

