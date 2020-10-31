ADDITIONAL DETAILS ANNOUNCED FOR 2020 SANTA TRAIN….

Event sponsors bring reimagined Santa Train to Appalachia

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Oct. 30, 2020) – CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Soles4Souls today announced location and safety details for this year’s Santa Train.

In lieu of the traditional Santa Train event, holiday gifts will be distributed at four Food City locations along the usual Santa Train route on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8–10 a.m. at each of the four locations. These precautions are being taken to best ensure the safety of the communities amid COVID-19.

LOCATIONS FOR GIFT DISTRIBUTION ARE:

—– Shelbiana Food City #475 — 2138 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501

—– Clintwood Food City #892 — 410 Chase St., Clintwood, VA 24228

—– St. Paul Food City #897 — 16410 Wise St., St. Paul, VA 24283

—– Weber City Food City #820 — 3004 US-23, Weber City, VA 24290

For this year’s festivities, Team Santa Train will deliver Santa’s gifts to the Food City locations listed above. Local community members will be able to pick up children’s gifts from cars to minimize physical contact. Santa’s elves at each site will wear masks while handing out gifts, and attendees are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while in their vehicle at the pickup locations. Other aspects of the event, including contests and special guest appearances, will be conducted online via social media.

The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.

About the Santa Train: Now in its 78th year, the Santa Train has traditionally operated along a 110-mile route through Appalachia, making 14 stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to distribute more than 15 tons of toys and other items to Appalachian families. In 2020, gifts will be distributed at four Food City locations along the route. The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CSX: CSX, based in Jacksonville, Fla., is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX), and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

