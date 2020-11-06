HELP WANTED… Programming Specialist, Lonesome Pine Regional Library

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is recruiting for a part-time (28 hrs/wk) position to connect young people with books through book-related programs at the J. FRED MATTHEWS MEMORIAL LIBRARY in St. Paul, VA.

This position creates, implements, and presents branch and community programs for children and youth. Applicant must possess an associate degree in early childhood education or related field; four-year college degree preferred. Previous experience working with children/youth in a day care, preschool, or public school/library setting preferred.

Excellent oral and written communication skills are necessary. Applicant must possess excellent computer skills and a valid driver’s license with clean driving record. Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment.

An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities. Mail or hand deliver application form and letter of interest to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F 11:30 am-5:00 pm. Deadline 5:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. ADA/EOE employer.

