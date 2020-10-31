LOCAL JOB OPENINGS FROM THE VEC – OCTOBER 30, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2080585 — Part Time Merchandiser/Stocker — Vansant — DOE

2079293 — Paralegal and Legal Assistant — Grundy — DOE

2073944 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE

2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE

2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50

2054552 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2075250 — Financial Services Lead — St. Paul — DOE

2074136 — Class A Driver — Rosedale — DOE

206964 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE

2068860 — Material Handler II – 200000LF — Lebanon — $22k-$25k yearly

2068615 — Welder II – 200000LE — Lebanon — $22k-$25k yearly

2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2094188 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2093217 — Merchandise Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2093377 — Water Treatment Pl — North Tazewell — DOE

2092792 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE

2081390 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — $22k-$25k yearly

2081396 — Maintenance Worker — Bluefield — $22k-$25k yearly

2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2078971 — Customer Sales and Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE

2076341 — Customer Service Specialist, Seasonal — Tazewell — DOE

2076415 — Detailer -282193 — Pounding Mill — $15.50

2076155 — Driver, CDL A — Bluefield — DOE

2074683 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2075399 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — DOE

2073910 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $10.50-$12.50

2072398 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE

2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2068247 — Driver — Pounding Mill — $10.00

2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE

2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE

2058300 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2056813 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE

2055987 — QA Final Inspector — Richlands — $14.00

2052549 — Laborer — Bluefield — $14.00-$16.00

2021226 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23

2009360 — Clean Champion — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE — P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal Jobs: Open and available jobs throughout the nation & worldwide may be viewed at http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

