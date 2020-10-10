LOCAL JOB OPENINGS FROM THE VEC – OCTOBER 9, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
1928 FRONT STREET
RICHLANDS, VA 24641
PHONE: 276-963-2660
AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENT RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com. Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2062918 — Technician Driver — Vansant — DOE
2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE
2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50
2054552 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
206964 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE
2068860 — Material Handler II – 200000LF — Lebanon — $22k-$25k a year
2068615 — Welder II – 200000LE — Lebanon — $22k-$25k a year
2067575 — Circulation Assistant Lebanon — $8.00
2067585 — Children’s Serv. & Branch Magr. — Lebanon — $20k-$25k a year
2060312 — Heavy Equip. Mechanic — Rosedale — $20.00-$25.00
2058145 — General Foreman, Mine Production — Honaker — DOE
2057637 — Maintenance Foreman — Honaker — DOE
2057655 — Continuous Miner Operator — Honaker — DOE
2057663 — Mechanic — Honaker — DOE
2057669 — Roof Bolter Operator — Honaker — DOE
2057648 — Belt Examiner Honaker — DOE
2057676 — Section Utility — Honaker — DOE
2057684 — Shuttle Car Operator — Honaker — DOE
2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25
2030737 — Machine Maintenance Technician — Lebanon — $20.00-$25.00
2030919 — Insurance Sales Agents — Castlewood — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2068247 — Driver —Pounding Mill — $10.00
2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE
2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2065544 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE
2059270 —Part-Time Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2058300 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2056813 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE
2055987 — QA Final Inspector — Richlands — $14.00
2052549 — Laborer — Bluefield — $14.00-$16.00
2049906 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2047725 — Vehicle Maintenance Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2047794 — Site Manager — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2046264 — Lic. Water Treatment Plant Oper. — North Tazewell — DOE
2045659 — Transformer Winder — Bluefield — DOE
2044257 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2044264 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2031399 — Financial Assistant — North Tazewell — DOE
2031609 — Support Services Payout Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2030139 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE
2029511 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2025092 — Transit Driver (PT) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2009360 — Clean Champion — Pounding Mill — DOE
2000331 — Class A CDL Truck Driver (Class A CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2000391 — Diesel Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE — P/T = PART TIME
State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov Federal jobs:
Federal Jobs: Open and available jobs throughout the nation & worldwide may be viewed at http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.