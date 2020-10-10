LOCAL JOB OPENINGS FROM THE VEC – OCTOBER 9, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENT RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com. Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2062918 — Technician Driver — Vansant — DOE

2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE

2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50

2054552 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

206964 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE

2068860 — Material Handler II – 200000LF — Lebanon — $22k-$25k a year

2068615 — Welder II – 200000LE — Lebanon — $22k-$25k a year

2067575 — Circulation Assistant Lebanon — $8.00

2067585 — Children’s Serv. & Branch Magr. — Lebanon — $20k-$25k a year

2060312 — Heavy Equip. Mechanic — Rosedale — $20.00-$25.00

2058145 — General Foreman, Mine Production — Honaker — DOE

2057637 — Maintenance Foreman — Honaker — DOE

2057655 — Continuous Miner Operator — Honaker — DOE

2057663 — Mechanic — Honaker — DOE

2057669 — Roof Bolter Operator — Honaker — DOE

2057648 — Belt Examiner Honaker — DOE

2057676 — Section Utility — Honaker — DOE

2057684 — Shuttle Car Operator — Honaker — DOE

2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25

2030737 — Machine Maintenance Technician — Lebanon — $20.00-$25.00

2030919 — Insurance Sales Agents — Castlewood — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2068247 — Driver —Pounding Mill — $10.00

2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE

2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2065544 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE

2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE

2059270 —Part-Time Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE

2058300 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2056813 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE

2055987 — QA Final Inspector — Richlands — $14.00

2052549 — Laborer — Bluefield — $14.00-$16.00

2049906 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2047725 — Vehicle Maintenance Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2047794 — Site Manager — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2046264 — Lic. Water Treatment Plant Oper. — North Tazewell — DOE

2045659 — Transformer Winder — Bluefield — DOE

2044257 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2044264 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2031399 — Financial Assistant — North Tazewell — DOE

2031609 — Support Services Payout Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2030139 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE

2029511 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2025092 — Transit Driver (PT) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2009360 — Clean Champion — Pounding Mill — DOE

2000331 — Class A CDL Truck Driver (Class A CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2000391 — Diesel Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov Federal jobs:

Federal Jobs: Open and available jobs throughout the nation & worldwide may be viewed at http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

