Coming Oct. 10, 2020 – P.A.W.S. & Park Ride Night

SPEARHEAD TRAILBLAZERS is happy to partner with P.A.W.S. of Russell County and St. Paul, and the Town of Coeburn in hosting a ride on the MOUNTAIN VIEW TRAIL SYSTEM on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The ride will begin at the Spearhead Trails office (502 Front Street E. in Coeburn) at 7:00 p.m. There will be a $12 fee per rider from which a percentage will be shared with PAWS of Russell County & St. Paul, and the Town of Coeburn to aid in rebuilding the town’s park.

P.A.W.S. of Russell County & St. Paul is an animal rescue group located in Russell County, Virginia. They offer adoption services along with low-cost spay/neuter services.

Availability of spots for trail riders in this event is limited due to land use agreements. To reserve a spot, e-mail Kyle at programs@spearheadtrails.com or come by the Spearhead Trails office in Coeburn.

ALL NORMAL TRAIL, CITY, AND COUNTY RULES APPLY

COME OUT, HAVE FUN, AND HELP TWO WORTHY CAUSES!

Pictured below are DOOR PRIZES that will be presented to lucky ride participants and attendees. Prizes were donated by local businesses in support of this event.

Pictured below are items that will be RAFFLED at the ride event. Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses in support of this event.

