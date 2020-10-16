LOCAL JOB OPENINGS FROM THE VEC – OCTOBER 16, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENT RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com. Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2073944 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2062918 — Technician Driver — Vansant — DOE
2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE
2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50
2054552 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2074136 — Class A Driver — Rosedale — DOE
206964 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE
2068860 — Mat’l Handler II – 200000LF — Lebanon — $22k-$25k year
2068615 — Welder II 200000LE — Lebanon — $22k-$25k year
2067585 — Children’s Ser. & Branch Mgr. — Lebanon — $20k-$25k year
2060312 — Heavy Equip. Mech. — Rosedale — $20.00-$25.00
2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25
2030919 — Insurance Sales Agents — Castlewood — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2073910 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $10.50-$12.50
2072398 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE
2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2068247 — Driver — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE
2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2065544 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE
2059270 — Part-Time Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2058300 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2056813 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE
2055987 — QA Final Inspector — Richlands — $14.00
2052549 — Laborer — Bluefield — $14.00-$16.00
2049906 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2047725 — Vehicle Maintenance Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2047794 — Site Manager — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2046264 — Licensed Water Treatment — Plant Operator North Tazewell — DOE
2045659 — Transformer Winder — Bluefield — DOE
2044264 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2031399 — Financial Assistant — North Tazewell — DOE
2031609 — Support Services Payout Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2030139 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE
2029511 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2021226 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23
2009360 — Clean Champion Pounding Mill — DOE
1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE — P/T = PART TIME
State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
Federal Jobs: Open and available jobs throughout the nation & worldwide may be viewed at http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
