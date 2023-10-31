Halloween 2023 at the Clinch Valley Times!

On All Hallow’s Eve morning the Clinch Valley Times and other businesses in St. Paul, VA welcomed preschool participants from the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library’s Baby Sprouts and Little Pines programs. We were ready and waiting for them with Halloween treats. Even though they’re small in size, who knows? They just might have had a trick or two up their little sleeves if we had not “treated” them.

All joking aside, the Baby Sprouts and Little Pines programs provide quality reading and learning experiences for our youngest Citizens of Tomorrow. For oldsters like me, THIS is Halloween. We appreciated the chance to meet and greet the junior members of our community 🙂

Thanks to Patsy Phillips for helping greet our visitors, and to Cody Forsythe, who provided the photos you see here.

HERE THEY COME!

AND THAT’S ALL – UNTIL THIS TIME NEXT YEAR

