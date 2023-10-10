FREE ADMISSION FOR KIDS TO SEE JACK AND THE BEANSTALK AT THE LYRIC

St. Paul, VA – Pro-Art presents The Barter Players in “Jack and the Beanstalk” on Wednesday, October 18th at 7 p.m. at Lyric Theatre in St. Paul, Virginia . Tickets are $15 at the door. Children and students admitted free! More information and reservations at proartva.org.

Jack is different from the other kids: every time it rains, he hears beautiful music up in the sky. Then one day the rain stops, and the ensuing drought forces Jack into town to sell his beloved cow, Bessie. Before he gets there, he meets a swindler who sends him instead on a madcap adventure up a magical beanstalk—an adventure that includes six quick-changing actors playing an entire town full of people, a goose that lays golden eggs, a singing golden harp, and one angry giant. This timeless tale is adapted for the stage by Katy Brown, with music by Ben Mackel.

The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theatre for young people. They believe in theatre that awakens the imaginations of the most exciting, most participatory audience in the world: kids. Barter Player performances focus on what brings out bravery in all of us, and shows never talk down to the audience. Because of their fierce theatricality, no-holds-barred acting, and faithfulness to the best stories ever written, they have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

