Library of Virginia to Bring “LVA On The Go” to Russell County Public Library in Lebanon  

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – The Library of Virginia will bring its new state-of-the-art van, LVA On the Go, to the Russell County Public Library, Lebanon Library, 248 W. Main St., Lebanon, VA, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LVA On the Go, which debuted in the spring as part of the Library’s yearlong 200th anniversary celebration, is bringing some of the Library’s vast resources, staff expertise and programming to every corner of the commonwealth. The statewide tour is designed to enhance awareness of the Library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to local organizations, capture stories and histories from community members and provide a memorable and fun experience.

“As we approach our third century, it’s important that we offer additional ways for individuals of all ages who may not ever have the opportunity to visit us in Richmond to learn about our rich and diverse collections and programs and share their stories,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway. “Our custom-built vehicle presents opportunities to connect to a wider audience across the state.”

Attendees at the Russell County Public Library event can explore research resources, register for a Library card, discuss regional and family history, discover educational materials and enjoy children’s activities. There will also be Library staff presentations and activities as follows:

— 10:30 a.m. – Storytime

— 11:00 a.m. – LVA Genealogy 101

— 11:30 a.m. – Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative

— 12:30 p.m. – LVA Newspaper Research

— 1:00 p.m. – Local Records: Lost and Found

For more information, visit http://www.lva.virginia.gov/200. LVA On the Go vehicle images are available here https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gvvgzctbwj7ebn9whv6z3/h?rlkey=jg8r5hb47uen2knh79gfuf4yz&dl=0.

ABOUT THE LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA

The Library of Virginia is the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of Virginia’s history and culture. Our online offerings attract nearly 4 million website visits per year, and our resources, exhibitions and events bring in nearly 100,000 visitors each year. The Library’s collections, containing more than 130 million items, document and illustrate the lives of both famous Virginians and ordinary citizens. The Library is located in downtown Richmond near Capitol Square at 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Learn more at http://www.lva.virginia.gov.

