Dave Eggar Unveils the Timeless Magic of the Cello

Clintwood, VA –Seven-time Grammy nominee Dave Eggar presents “Cello Song,” a romantic evening celebrating the powerful voice of the cello across the ages, on Saturday, September 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, VA . With the accompaniment of guitarist Phil Faconti, classics such as Bach’s suites will live beside athletic Bluegrass hoedowns and reverential worship songs in an unforgettable evening of cello magic. Tickets are $15 at the door. All children and students will be admitted free. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

Eggar’s mission to “not just cross over, but to cross through” multiple genres of music is apparent in all his releases. Whether it’s classical, reggae, bluegrass, jazz, pop, or world music, he finds a common voice within his musical vocabulary and introduces it with his own unique and imaginative vision. Eggar has appeared as a featured solo performer at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Barbican Center London, the Sydney Opera House, Lincoln Center and more. He is a graduate of Harvard University and the Juilliard School’s Doctoral Program.

Phil Faconti has performed throughout the United States and in Europe as a solo guitarist. His unique blend of classical, flamenco and contemporary styles create a captivating, elegant and expressive musical journey for the listener. He’s opened for John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival and performed on the Today Show with Isac Elliot, up-and-coming pop star from Finland. Faconti studied at the classical music conservatory in Brooklyn College.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. Dickenson County residents are eligible for free season tickets thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Columbus Phipps Foundation. To request tickets email pro-art@uvawise.edu or call (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

