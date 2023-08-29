EMPLOYMENT NOTICE – Lonesome Pine Regional Library

PROGRAMMING SPECIALIST — Lonesome Pine Regional Library is recruiting for a part-time (28 hrs/wk) position to connect young people with books through book-related programs at the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul, VA. This position creates, implements, and presents branch and community programs for children and youth.

Bachelor’s degree or associate degree in early child development, or elementary education field, or combination of relevant post-secondary education and work experience required. Previous experience working with children/youth in a day care, preschool, or public school/library setting preferred.

Must be able to communicate effectively, both verbally and through the written word, as well as possess the ability to adapt and work well within a constantly changing environment. Must possess excellent computer skills, as well as a valid driver’s license with clean driving record.

Satisfactory reference and criminal background check are a condition of employment.

An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch, or at http://www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities.

Either mail or hand deliver application form and letter of interest to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, Monday through Friday 11:30 am – 5:00 pm. Deadline: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Lonesome Pine Regional Library is an ADA/EOE Employer.

