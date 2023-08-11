“Stuff Your Eyes With Wonder”—Pro-Art’s 47th Season is Here!

Wise, VA – Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now! The nonprofit is thrilled to announce an incredible lineup filled with music, theater, dance, and storytelling to delight, inspire, and soothe the soul! At less than $2 per show, Pro-Art’s $40 season ticket represents some of the strongest and most accessible arts programming in the country. Dive into the details, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org.

BOILERMAKER JAZZ BAND

With last year’s ticket sales more than quintupling for the second consecutive season, the 47th Pro-Art season aims to continue the tradition—from the Boilermaker Jazz Band to South Korean Folk Fusion, Swing Bands, the deft harmonies of a historic vocal ensemble from England, some Latin Salsa, a Blues Fusion act, and a Mexilachian band, along with familiar favorites from the Barter Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Symphony of the Mountains and Dave Eggar—there’s plenty to fill your eyes and ears and imagination with this season. Pro-Art is even bringing back Chao Tian, the brilliant Chinese dulcimer player from Project Locrea, a favorite amongst their concerts last spring. Chao will be joined by Grammy award-winning American Roots artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer in a national concert tour from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation exploring the relationship between music from China and Appalachia, two regions in which the dulcimer is highly influential.

FROM CHINA TO APPALACHIA

“I’m really excited for the wide range of programming we’ve planned for this year, with music from around the world and local favorites closer to home, art reminds us who we are and inspires us to imagine what we might become,” says Pro-Art Executive Director Michael McNulty. “Artistic expression offers humanity that rare experience which enjoins awe with humility, power with wisdom. So, we hope you’ll consider turning off the TV and putting down your phone and doing as Ray Bradbury advised, ‘Stuff your eyes with wonder!’”

EMPTY BOTTLE STRING BAND

Explore the complete schedule of events and purchase season tickets at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. If you’d like to receive show announcements or a season brochure, please subscribe to Pro-Art’s email or mailing list at proartva.org or call the office at (276) 376-4520.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK (Photo courtesy of Barter Theatre)

The season gets underway at the annual High Knob Outdoor Fest Downtown Festival on Saturday, August 19th from 4 to 9 p.m. in downtown Norton, VA. The High Knob Outdoor Fest is a weeklong celebration (Aug. 10-19) highlighting the High Knob Region’s abundant outdoor adventures; offering trips, activities, and presentations focused on getting more people outdoors. The festival culminates with a celebration in downtown Norton featuring outdoor and artisan vendors, food trucks, craft beer and wine, outdoor activities, demos, and live music by Empty Bottle String Band (4 p.m.), Honey Magpie (5:30 p.m.), Rare Fiction (7 p.m.), and Alpine Motel (8:30 p.m.). This event is free and open to the public. Learn more at highknoboutdoorfest.com.

SE UM

Pro-Art continues to make accessibility to programming its primary mission with among the lowest ticket prices in the nation and all students admitted free. If you are fortunate enough to be able to assist the organization’s ambitions to serve and nurture the rich artistic traditions of our region, country, and world, Pro-Art would love your help! Volunteering, social media sharing (including the old “word-of-mouth”), show attendance, and direct financial contributions are all ways that you can expand the work of Pro-Art in our community. Make a tax-deductible contribution today at proartva.org or by mailing checks made payable to Pro-Art Association to P.O. Box 179, Wise, VA 24293. Every dollar you donate stays in Southwest Virginia, to be used to provide vital art programming in the region’s schools and communities.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

